Dharmendra Pradhan, AAI Chairman lays foundation stone of link building parallel taxi track in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Chairman of Airports Authority of India (AAI), Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra laid foundation stone of link building parallel taxi track in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram also attended this program. The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar will transform into a completely new avatar soon. Union Government has decided to begin construction of an all-new terminal by September 2019. The project, estimated to cost of Rs 935 crore is likely to be completed in two-and-a-half-years, informed Airports Authority of India (AAI) Chairman, Guruprasad Mohapatra. The formal announcement was made on the sidelines of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of two major projects at the airport-a link building connecting terminal 1 and 2 and parallel taxi track. AAI Chairman informed that the much-awaited parallel taxi track facility will increase the handling capacity at the airport.