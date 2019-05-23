Dharmendra congratulates Sunny Deol, Hema Malini over their win

As counting of votes is underway for 542 Lok Sabha seats, Dharmendra, father of Sunny Deol who is the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Gurdaspur, posted a picture of Sunny Deol shaking hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his Twitter account. Dharmendra wrote, "Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge (King Modi ji, son of soil Suuny Deol, congratulation. Good days will definitely come)". Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol contested the election from Gurdaspur seat against Congress leader and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur. All 13 constituencies of Punjab went for voting in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections May 19. Minutes after posting the above tweet, Dharmendra tweeted again but this time to congratulate his wife, Hema Malini. The picture posted along the tweet shows Hema sitting with the PM Modi. "Hema, Congratulations. We love Mother India. We have proved in Bikaner and Mathura. We will keep our flag flying. always," he tweeted. Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini contested against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist Mahesh Pathak of Congress from Mathura. Since morning, the social media is flooded with the tweets and posts by the B-town celebrities who are excited enough to witness the election results. The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders.