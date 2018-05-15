Dhanush walks the red carpet in Cannes

Cannes, May 15 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker-singer Dhanush walked the red carpet at the 71st Cannes Film Festival for his maiden Hollywood venture "The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir".

Dhanush on Tuesday morning posted a photograph of himself along with the film's director Ken Scott. In the image, Dhanush is seen donning a crisp white shirt paired with a black suit and bow tie. He is also seen sporting a handlebar moustache.

"Cannes 2018. 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' red carpet. Fakir's next stop will be Paris. See you all soon," Dhanush captioned the image.

Dhanush's sister-in-law and filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth re-tweeted his photograph and said the actor-filmmaker is making the country proud.

"That's truly remarkable D sir! Making India proud," she wrote.

"The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir" is an English and French comedy-adventure film. It is based on a novel by Romain Puertolas titled "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe".

Dhanush launched the film's poster at Cannes.

