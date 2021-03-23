Dhanush Reacts to 'Best Actor' Win at the National Film Awards

Vetrimaaran's Asuran starring Dhanush won the Best Tamil Film Award for 2019 while Dhanush bagged the Best Actor Award at the 67th National Film Awards. Dhanush took to social media to thank his family and fans saying he 'never imagined' he would make it this far, "I woke up to this amazing news of being honoured with the prestigious national award for ASURAN. To win one best actor award is a dream, to win Two is nothing short of a blessing. I never imagined I would come this far."

He thanked his parents, brother, the Asuran team, and the National Award jury for the honour. "Vetri (Vetrimaaran), I never thought when I met you at Balu Mahendra sir's office that you would become a friend, companion, and a brother... I am glad you chose to believe in me so much and I chose to believe in you. Now can't wait to hear what you have written for me next," he added.

Dhanush won his first National Award for Aadukalam, also directed by Vetrimaaran.

Thanking his producer 'Thanu sir' (Kalaippuli S Thanu) for his support, he also extended his gratitude the media. Finally, he thanked the 'pillars of his strength', his fans, and said, "...it's the unconditional love you all give me that keeps me going. Can't thank you all enough. I love you all to the moon and back. Please spread love and nothing else."

Based on the Poomani's Tamil novel Vekkai, Asuran also stars Manju Warrier, Ken Karunas, Prakash Raj, and Pasupathi. He will next be seen in Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven and Mari Selvaraj's second directorial titled Karnan. Selvaraj had recently tweeted that the teaser for Dhanush's highly anticipated film will release on 23 March.

