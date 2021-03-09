Dhan Singh Rawat, Anil Bulani Among CM Contenders in Uttarakhand

In a shocking political development in the state of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation as the state’s chief minister to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, 9 March.

He was elected to be Uttarakhand’s CM in March 2017 and continued in office till today afternoon.

The BJP legislature party meeting is scheduled to take place at the party office at 10 am tomorrow, Trivendra Singh Rawat informed.

The possible contenders for the top vacant post include the front-runner Dhan Singh Rawat, Lok Sabha member Ajay Bhatt, Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Dhan Singh Rawat

State minister Dhan Singh Rawat has emerged as the front-runner for the post. He represents the Srinagar Garhwal constituency in the Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand.

The state minister is responsible for cooperatives, higher education, and dairy development and protocols in Uttarakhand.

Ajay Bhatt

Ajay Bhatt is a member of parliament, representing the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar constituency in the Lok Sabha.

Anil Bulani

Anil Bulani is an Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha member and a national spokesperson for the BJP.

Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who has also served as the chief minister of the northern state from 2009 to 2011, is also among the contenders.

He was sworn in as the minister of Human Resource Development in 2019, under the second term of Modi government.

CM Resigns Following Unrest in Uttarakhand BJP

The CM’s resignation follows after BJP President JP Nadda summoned Rawat to the national capital, after some factions of the party conveyed concerns over the chief minister’s style of functioning to the centre.

“There is unrest among a major section of party functionaries and MLAs. They are complaining that officers in districts are not paying heed to their recommendations. They are feeling ignored. In this situation, winning the next Assembly election could be a challenge,” The Indian Express quoted an RSS worker saying.

Story continues

The functionary had reportedly added, “It is being explored if damage control can be done by holding meetings of the MLAs with the CM. A change of leadership is the last option.”

Rawat also met with Anil Bulani in Delhi. Upon his return to Dehradun on Tuesday, he had summoned party MLAs to his residence for consultation.

The CM’s visit to the national capital also came two days after Raman Singh, BJP national vice-president, met with the party’s state core committee in Dehradun as an observer.

“Our feedback has been given. Now it is up to the BJP leadership to take a call,” The Indian Express quoted the RSS worker as saying.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

Also Read: Could Modi Govt Have ‘Prevented’ 2021 Uttarakhand Disaster?

. Read more on India by The Quint.Dhan Singh Rawat, Anil Bulani Among CM Contenders in UttarakhandWhy ‘Royal Confessionals’ Threaten the British Monarchy . Read more on India by The Quint.