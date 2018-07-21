As 'Dhadak' mints Rs 8.71 cr on Day 1, Bollywood lauds Janhvi, Ishaan

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) "Dhadak", which marks the much-awaited Bollywood foray of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, registered an opening day collection of Rs 8.71 crore, making a record for a Hindi movie with newcomers in India, according to its makers.

"'Dhadak' wins hearts all over, making a new record for a film with newcomers. Thank you all for so much love." Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions which has produced the movie, tweeted.

He thanked director Shashank Khaitan, as well as Janhvi and Ishaan, the two actors whose performance in the movie has elicited a positive and welcoming in the Indian film industry.

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar watched the movie, and tweeted: "Loved it. Both Janhvi and Ishaan are unbelievably excellent. Brilliant is too timid word for them. Janhvi, you are really a worthy daughter of a worthy mother. Lots of love."

Janhvi is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late iconic actress Sridevi, while Ishaan is the son of veteran actress Neelima Azeem. He made his film debut with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's "Beyond The Clouds", but "Dhadak" has marked Ishaan's Bollywood entry.

Actrors Suniel Shetty and Bhumi Pednekar are mighty impressed with their performance.

"Very well done Janhvi and Ishaan! Absolutely outstanding performance in 'Dhadak'. Karan Johar, you have once again given Bollywood its two new rising stars guided brilliantly by Shashank Khaitan," Suniel wrote.

Bhumi tweeted: "Janhvi and Ishaan you both are special. The ease and beauty with which you've performed is magical. Shashank Khaitan, Karan Johar, really enjoyed watching 'Dhadak'. Fallen in love with the love they have.The end broke my heart. What a love saga."

An adaptation of Marathi hit "Sairat", the film, also backed by Zee Studios, touches upon honour killing.

