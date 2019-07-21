Devotees throng at temples on first Monday of 'Sawan'

Thousands of devotees thronged temples of Lord Shiva across India to commemorate the first Monday of the month-long auspicious 'Sawan' or monsoon festival. People thronged at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to seek blessings of Lord Shiva. Meanwhile, devotees were also seen offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Devotees were seen standing in queue to offer 'jal' to Lard Shiva. The 'Sawan' month is considered as highly auspicious, since every day of the month holds a special significance. According to the tradition, it is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva during the 'Sawan' keeps people blessed with wealth and prosperity. Many devotees observe fasts on all the Mondays of 'Sawan' month.