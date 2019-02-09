Devotees throng to Kumbh Mela to take holy dip on Basant Panchami

Devotees in large numbers gathered at Kumbh Mela to take holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami today. Despite cold wave, devotees filled with fervour gradually moved towards river bank to take third 'Shaahi Snaan' at Kumbh. Basant Panchami holds great significance among Hindus. It marks the beginning of spring season. Saraswati puja is also performed on Basant Panchmi in northern parts of India. Over two Crore people are expected to take holy dip today.