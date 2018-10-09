Devotees organise 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' against Sabarimala temple verdict

News

IANS

Beijing, Oct 8 (IANS) China on Monday said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is an open and transparent project and contribution by any country to the initiative will be a "positive factor". If any other party will like to contribute positive factors to promote the inter-connectivity and prosperity of the region on the basis of consultation, I think this is a positive factor," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said. India is opposed to the CPEC -- the mainstay of Chinese-funded Belt and Road Project -- as the initiative has been planned to be built through disputed Kashmir area claimed by Delhi but administered by Islamabad.