Devotees organise 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' against Sabarimala temple verdict
Lord Ayyappa devotees organised 'Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra' to Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The protest rally was organised against Supreme Court verdict over women's entry in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, on September 28, lifted a century-old ban on the entry of women of menstrual age into the shrine. The Supreme Court even turned down an urgent plea seeking a review of Sabarimala verdict of allowing women to enter the temple, on Tuesday.