Devotees offer prayers at Mumba Devi on last day of Navratri

Several devotees thronged at Mumba Devi temple to offer prayers on the last day of Navratri. The entire nation is immersed in devotion and festivities as the 9-day long Hindu festival, Navratri reaches its last day. Celebrated as Navmi, devotees across India dress in new and fresh attire to pray to Goddess Durga. It is a tradition more prevalent in northern India. Navratri is being celebrated across the country with religious fervour and gaiety.