Devotees from all faiths offer prayers at Dera of Banda Nawaz

Situated in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Dera of Banda Nawaz has its doors open for all faiths and communities. Built in an area of about 520 square yards, this centre of religious harmony has provisions for all people to carry out their prayers as per their faiths. At one corner of this compound, Dargah Sharif of Hazrat Khwaja Syed Rifat Hussain Shah is situated, which is revered across all the religions alike. It was a vision of this spiritual Guru to establish community centers all across India, where disciples from any religion could come and offer prayers to their beloved god. The environment of this multi- religious center remains charged with Qawwali music and prayers coming from number of devotees, whose number is increasing year after year. In a multi- religious and multi-ethnic society of India, places like Sarv Dharam Dera are playing a critical role of bringing together people from different faiths and binding them with a common thread of brotherhood.