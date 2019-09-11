Devotees celebrates Onam in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

The 10-day-long harvest festival, Onam was celebrated in Kerala on September 11. Onam is one of the most important religious events for Malayali Hindus spread across various parts of India. However, the celebrations are observed in full vigour in the southern Indian state of Kerala. While speaking to ANI, a devotee said, "Onam is the auspicious festival in Kerala. We visit the entire temple nearby. The festival usually falls between the months of August and September each year.