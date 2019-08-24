Devotees celebrate 'Krishna Janmashtami' across nation with full fervour

On the auspicious occasion of 'Krishna Janmashtami', several devotees flocked to International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and Mumbai's Girgaon. 'Krishna Janmashtami' celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Meanwhile, temples in Mathura illuminated on the special occasion. Large numbers of devotees also offered prayers at the Radha Krishna temple in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Janmashtami is an important Hindu festival, which is celebrated all over India with major celebrations taking place in Mathura and Vrindavan, the two places intricately associated with the birth and youth of Lord Krishna.