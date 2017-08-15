Devotees across India throng temples to offer prayers to Lord Krishna

Devotees across India are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, on Tuesday. Temples are being decorated with flowers and colours. On the occasion of Janmashtami, people pray to Lord Krishna and seek blessings for a happy and good life. Lord Krishna is one of the most popular gods in the Hindu pantheon as are the tales of his growing up years in Vrindavan. ISKCON is known for its grand Janmashtami celebrations and scores of devotees come to be a part of the vivid ceremony.