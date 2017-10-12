Developments made during my tenure will help Anupam Kher: Ex FTII chairman Gajendra Chauhan

Former Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) chairman Gajendra Chauhan, on Thursday, asserted that developments made during his tenure will help his newly-appointed successor Anupam Kher in running the prestigious institute. Gajendra Chauhan added that he played his FTII innings as a 20-20 cricket match despite facing criticism, adding that he had only one year and two months duration to complete the pending tasks. Chauhan extended his congratulations to Kher. "I am sure Anupam Kher sahab will do good work. My good wishes are with him", the ex FTII chief said.