Development of North-East is the highest priority of PM Modi: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari
Be it Make In India, or Act East Policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his works have always expressed his special interest towards North-Eastern states. Highlighting this aspect, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that PM Modi is one of the first Prime Ministers', who has given highest priority to development in North Eastern States and Centre has already started working for Arunachal Pradesh in a big way. He further explained his other roadway projects.