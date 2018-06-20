We are developing civil aviation, promoting culture: Jayant Sinha
Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha on Wednesday informed about civil aviation development in past four years. He said that the Civil Aviation is fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream to provide aviation facilities under the reach of common men. He added that Civil Aviation Ministry has joined 32 airports under the UDAN scheme. Sinha also hailed Air India's performance by saying that it is efficiently competing with competitors of the industry.