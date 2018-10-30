Dev Patel to make directorial debut

Actor Dev Patel, a British native of Indian descent, is all set to make his directorial debut with upcoming revenge thriller film 'Monkey Man'. The 'Slumdog Millionaire' fame actor will also star in the movie, Variety reported. 'Monkey Man' tells the story of a kid (Patel), who emerges from prison to grapple with a world marred by, in the words of the logline, "corporate greed and eroding spiritual values". The film will be set in modern-day India, but will also deal with mythology. Patel has co-written the script for the movie with Paul Angunawela and John Collee. His upcoming projects include 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' and 'Hotel Mumbai'.