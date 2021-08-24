Detroit's Iconic, Art Deco Fisher Building Listed For Sale

DETROIT: One of Detroits iconic landmarks is on the market and in search of a new owner.

The 93-year-old Fisher Building has been listed for sale, according to co-owner The Platform.

The 30-story building was built in 1928 and includes the Fisher Theatre. Close to $30 million has been spent on improvements over the past six years including restoration of the buildings Arcade ceiling, The Platform said Tuesday.

We have made significant investments to reposition this property as a first-class office building and community gathering space and have overseen a substantial increase in office and retail occupancy, The Platform Executive Chair Peter Cummings said in a release. As such, we feel the time is right to find the Fishers next steward.

The building has 505,000 square feet (46,916 square meters) of office space, 68,000 square feet (6,317 square meters) of retail space and 1,900 parking spaces with an attached parking garage.

The building was purchased in 2015 at auction along with the Albert Kahn Building. The early 20th century Art Deco buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Both buildings are north of downtown in Detroits New Center Area.

