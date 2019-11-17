J&K: Police deny charge after Mufti’s daughter claims detained politicians ‘roughed up’

As Srinagar continues to battle harsh weather conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday shifted all 34 political leaders who had been detained at the Centaur Hotel since August 5 to the MLA Hostel, officials said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti claimed that leaders like Sajad Lone, Waheed Para, and Shah Faesal were "roughed up" during the transfer, a charge denied by J&K Police.

"SKICC detainees shifted to MLA hostel, Srinagar today. Police manhandled them & roughed up Sajad Lone, Waheed Para & Shah Faesal. Is this how you treat elected representatives? Why humiliate them? J&K is under martial law & police seems be inebriated with power," Iltija tweeted from Mehbooba's handle.

"The same Waheed Para whose work for strengthening democracy in J&K was lauded by former Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh.The very same Shah Faesal who was called Kashmir’s role model when he topped UPSC exam. Once appreciated & now humiliated. Why?" the Twitter thread added.

However, J&K Police denied any such incident had taken place. "Apropos some twitter handle claiming manhandling of some people at MLA hostel Srinagar, it is hereby clarified that no such incident has taken place. Mandatory security drills were followed as required for lodgement," senior J&K police officer Imtiyaz Hussain tweeted.

On Friday, Mehbooba was also shifted from her accommodation in Chashma Shahi to a government residential quarters in Srinagar, close to the city centre of Lalchowk.

She was the first mainstream political leader to be shifted to a different location following their arrest after the abrogation of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5.

"She was shifted in the afternoon today. We had requested the government to shift her because the hut where she was kept was not fully equipped for Kashmir’s winters. I had written a letter a month ago," Iltija told The Indian Express.

A senior official said that apart from the winter conditions, the other reason why the PDP chief had been shifted was that officials living in other government huts in the Chashma Shahi area had shifted to Jammu after the Darbar move.