Despite Low Testing, Highest Mortality Rate, Kolkata Has a Silver Lining in Fight Against Covid-19

While Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad have been making the Covid-19 headlines every day, the situation in India’s third-most populous city has largely gone unnoticed.

Kolkata has curiously reported just 1,944 cases but has as many as 194 Covid-19 deaths. Amongst the 16 cities which have recorded 1,000-plus cases in India, Kolkata has the highest Mortality Rate of a shocking 9.98 per cent. This is almost three and a half times higher than the National Mortality Rate of 2.87 per cent.

Yes, a high number of deaths in a low sample of cases will imply a high mortality rate. This has been the explanation given by the state authorities in West Bengal. They also suggested that the state had only tested critical patients initially, leading to a high mortality rate.

“When the number of tests conducted was less and only acute cases could be tested, the mortality rate was appearing to be high. The mortality rate was appearing high not because West Bengal was failing but because the infrastructural availability of facilities was not present in Bengal. The more positive cases you test, the lesser will be the mortality rate,” stated Alapan Bandyopadhyaya, the West Bengal Home Secretary.

The state government blamed the Centre for not having enough testing kits initially, which meant only a few critical patients could be tested — a charge denied by The National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), a facility of the ICMR in Kolkata.

But even by the end of April, West Bengal, the fourth most populous state in India, was just testing around 148 people per million population — the lowest amongst all major states in India. This number has improved to 1,814 by May 28 but is still lower than most other major states in the country — Delhi (9129), Tamil Nadu (5740), Rajasthan (4353), Gujarat (2915), Maharashtra (3434) and Karnataka (3586) — have tested more.

What is worrying for West Bengal is that though the Mortality Rate has come down with an increase in the number of tests, at 6.5 per cent, it is still the highest in the country. Even more disturbingly, Kolkata accounts for 194 of the total 289 deaths in the state – that is, a little more than two-thirds (67.13 per cent) of the total deaths in the state. When you combine that with the city’s Mortality Rate of 9.98 per cent the situation becomes alarming!

There are also reports of under-reporting and data mismanagement in West Bengal. The Inter Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) which visited West Bengal at the beginning of the month raised questions about the transparency of the state in reporting cases and deaths and was critical of its extremely high mortality rate of 12.8 per cent. Ministry of Home Affairs, Secretary, Ajay Bhalla said, "This is reflection of poor surveillance, detection and testing in the state. There is also need to increase random testing in crowded clusters".

The West Bengal government, on its part, blamed the Centre for targeting the state and was unhappy with the visit of the teams.

Comparatively, it would be interesting to see the number of deaths reported from big Indian cities when they had a similar case load as Kolkata.

