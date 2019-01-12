Despite intense cold, people gather to witness Republic Day Parade rehearsal

Cold wave has gripped the entire North India, and in the national capital where rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade is underway, people gathered to witness the scene despite the intense cold. The dip in temperature could not demoralize Delhites from getting out of their homes in early morning to visit India Gate, and enjoy the scenic beauty. "I came here this morning to witness the parade (rehearsal) and one or two tableaus have been shown, but there is too much cold and fog here right now," said one of the visitors.