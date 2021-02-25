Despite COVID-19 pandemic, BITS Pilani placements achieve 99% of last year’s figures

BITS Pilani, a premier higher education institution has weathered the COVID19 pandemic with an impressive turnout from top corporates offering placements and internships to the students of the 2021 batch from all its three campuses—Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

Despite the sharp downturn in the economy and most industry sectors stressed for growth, BITS could place 1947 students against 1961 of last year same period, as on February third week, a drop of just 1 percent compared to previous year. The Institute is confident that the shortfall will easily be bridged as the placement season continues till April 2021.

The encouraging news is a 9% hike in the median CTC (Cost to Company) which stood at Rs 15.6 lakhs compared to Rs 14.3 lakhs last year. The average CTC saw a 8.14% growth at Rs 18.05 lakhs as compared to Rs 16.7 lakhs last year.

With COVID19 driving up business activity in the online space, the demand in areas like cloud computing & network security, companies offering positions in latest technologies such as Data Science, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT) and Cybersecurity grew significantly.

Placement Schedules: BITS holds its placement cycle in two phases; approximately half the final year batch goes in August, and the rest in January, termed as the first and second placement seasons. “Both seasons of 2020-21 have been aggressive in terms of quality with major brands recruiting. The placements in IT, Electronics and Analytics sectors have been as robust as they have been every year”, says G Balasubramanian, Chief Placement Officer – India & Dubai for BITS.

In the second cycle of placements which began in January 2021, a total of 1498 students of various undergraduate streams - principally Engineering and Pharmacy, have registered. Out of these, 173 students have received pre-placement offers from internships at IT biggies such asVMWare, LinkedIn, Adobe, Nutanix, Walmart, JP Morgan, Verizon, Nvidia & many more.

Story continues

SAP Labs, ServiceNow, Amazon, Flipkart, IBM, Alphonso and F5 Networks were among the top firms offering full time offers in the second cycle across three BITS Pilani campuses, with Alphonso offering the highest CTC at Rs 37 lakhs per annum. Similarly, national and international banks like Citibank, Wells Fargo, Development Bank of Singapore, RBL, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered and HSBC also hired for IT-based positions.

Dubai based international retail giant the Landmark Group has given 3 international offers to Pilani students. Similarly, after a gap of two years, GAIL, the Maharatna took 4 students. In the FMCG sector, companies like L’Oréal, HUL, Mondelez and Reckitt Benckiser have offered leadership and general management roles.

Consulting and product management positions were in demand among engineering students as companies like the Boston Consulting Group, Bain Capability Network, Indus Insights, Flipkart, Dalberg, ZS Associates,PwC, EY, KPMG and Deloitte offered handsome jobs. ZS Associates hired 71 students across 3 campuses in both semesters compared to 37 last year.Similarly, Bain Capability Network has recruited 24 students across 3 campuses this year, compared to 5 students last year. Among the big four in consulting, PwC hired 27 students in the 2nd semester from Pilani campus.

The second season of placements at the BITS Pilani Indian campuses will continue till April 2021.

During the first season, major brands such Microsoft, Cisco, AppDynamics, Myntra, Atlassian and Oracle in the IT space and Micron, Texas Instruments, NXP, Qualcomm and Intel in the electronics segment were top recruiters.

Similarly, GE India, L&T Limited, Arup, ZF-Wabco, Dover Group and KLA Tencor hired big in the manufacturing space while Dr Reddy’s Labs, Pfizer, Serum Institute, Cipla, Biocon and Novartis were major recruiters in the Biopharma space. The highest CTCs offered were by DE Shaw and AppDynamics at 45 lakhs per annum, which is the same as the previous academic year.

PWR PWR