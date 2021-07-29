Despite Brahmin Outreach for UP Polls, the Road to Power Remains an Uphill Task for BSP

The Bahujan Samaj Party is in a ‘do or die’ situation in the upcoming 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the party’s Brahmin outreach programme, had led BSP to power in 2007, back to focus. However, the success of the formula is questionable with the drastic social changes.

Back in 2007, when the BSP came to power with an absolute majority, the BJP and the Sangh were not so strong in rural areas. But since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, their organisation has strengthened in urban areas, as well as, in rural areas. Unlike the BJP, the BSP is neither banking on the temple issue nor Hindutva.

Ajay Bose, author of the book ‘Rise and Fall of Mayawati’, said, “A Brahmin is always on the side of who has the potential to win. Before the 2007 elections, there was an atmosphere in the state against Mulayam Singh. The BSP was seen as an alternative to the SP. In such a situation, the Brahmin community voted for the BSP. It was not that the BSP government was formed with the votes of Brahmins, but this community created such an atmosphere. This time, neither the anti-government wave is strong, nor is Mayawati looking like a strong alternative. In such a situation, it is difficult to say that Brahmins will go with BSP.”

To seek support from a particular community, it is necessary to bring its big faces into the folds of the party. There is a severe shortage of Brahmin leaders in BSP, one of the few names that comes to the fore is that of Satish Chandra Mishra. Except for the election season, his name also remains missing for the rest of the time. In such a situation, it is unlikely that Brahmin voters will suddenly get mobilised in favor of BSP.

The BSP National General Secretary, Mishra, has claimed in every ‘Conference for Enlightened Classes’ that if 13 percent Brahmins and 23 percent Dalits get together, the government will be changed. But, the game of numbers isn’t so easy. The BSP’s Dalit vote bank itself has been breached.

Story continues

In the last elections, non-Jatav voters have not been seen standing with the party. In such a situation, neither Dalits nor Brahmins will come to the BSP fold entirely.

The BSP, which recently launched its ‘seminar for enlightened classes,’ formerly known as Brahmin Sammelan, from Ayodhya, Lord Ram’s birthplace, will be holding the second round of seminar from Mathura, Lord Krishna’s birthplace. Mishra has said that the campaign to unite Brahmins will continue. He has stated that the BSP’s campaign will continue in all 75 of the state’s districts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here