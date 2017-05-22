Despite besting Djokovic, Alexander Zverev backs Nadal for French Open glory

Johannesburg [South Africa], May 22 (ANI): German tennis player Alexander Zverev, who lifted his first Masters crown at the Italian Open on Sunday, has refused to back himself to clinch French Open title and instead called on 14-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal to emerge victorious at the Roland Garros.

20-year-old Zverev stunned World number two Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 in the summit clash in Rome to put himself firmly in the frame as a potential champion in the second major of the season, which starts in Paris next Sunday.

However, Zverev ruled himself out of the contention and said that Nadal still remains the favourite.

"No, the favourite is still definitely Rafael Nadal. Strong favourite. And the others, the rest, it's going to be quite open. I think Novak is playing quite great again. Dominic (Thiem) has been showing he's been playing very, very well," Sport24 quoted Zverev.

Going into the French Open, Nadal will be aiming to clinch his 10th French Open title while Djokovic is the defending champion.

Zverev, on the other hand, reached the third round in Paris in 2016 in what was just his second appearance at Roland Garros.(ANI)