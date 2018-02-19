Desperate BJP is murdering democracy, says Randeep Surjewala

Congress delegation including Randeep Surjewala, RPN Singh, Shobha Oza and Mohan Prakash visited Election Commission of India on Monday. Randeep Surjewala said, "ahead of the two assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh a desperate BJP is murdering democracy, there are massive discrepancies in voter list. We met EC over this with proof." The Congress decided to meet ECI after Madhya Pradesh Minister Maya Singh issued an indirect warning to the people, saying that people voting for the Congress party will not get the benefit of any scheme by the Centre.