Desis 'Rock' With Memes as 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Rajasthan's Bikaner

There are plenty of things humanity is already dealing with right now and frequent visits by earthquakes aren’t appreciated. Not one bit. But how does one stop mother nature? Residents of Rajasthan woke up to jolts on Wednesday morning when an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude struck near Bikaner. The earthquake’s epicentre was 343 km west-northwest (WNW) of Bikaner, India’s National Center for Seismology noted. Citizens who are very much confined to their homes due to the ongoing pandemic were quick to take to social media and bring out the memes in no time.

Here are a few of them:

Humans are already battling with covid-19 And Now #earthquake Humans right now:- pic.twitter.com/tKPH7ATu4H — ⚡JATIN⚡ (@sarcasticjatiin) July 21, 2021

Covid zika blackfungus were killing people Le #earthquake– pic.twitter.com/vqIEzi8ro1 — Shitler ©️ (@Shitler_) July 21, 2021

Earlier this month, scores of Bengaluru residents across the city reported hearing a loud boom-like sound at around 12:20 pm. The sound left windows rattling for a few seconds as users on Twitter wondered if it was another sonic boom. The city had witnessed a similar incident last year in May following which the defence department said it was a sonic boom caused by a test flight. The Indian Air Force test flight took off from the Bengaluru airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside city limits, the Defence Ministry tweeted. “… The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40000 feet altitude,” it said.

Story continues

Indian sleuths on Twitter, however, had come to a conclusion: aliens. Friday’s Sonic boom coincided with World UFO Day on July 2. UFOs have been pigeonholed as anomalies, completely unidentified or identifiable. A common definition of UFO is something that is visible in the sky but not identifiable with any known object or natural phenomena. Perhaps the Roswell incident of 1947 was the first incident that led to varied conspiracy theories around the existence of aliens. In actual fact, a weather balloon of the US Security Forces crashed near Roswell Mexico.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here