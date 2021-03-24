Designs of Pakal Dul, Lower Kalnai hydropower projects compliant with Indus Treaty, India tells Pak

·4-min read

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) India has told Pakistan that the designs of the Pakal Dul and the Lower Kalnai hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir, over which Islamabad raised objections, are fully compliant with the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty.

The two-day meeting between India and Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty concluded here on Wednesday, during which Islamabad raised objections over the designs of these two hydropower projects.

Sources said Pakistan also sought additional information on hydropower projects in Ladakh sanctioned by India after the nullification of special provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

'Discussions continued on designs of two Indian projects, namely Pakal Dul (1000 MW) and Lower Kalnai (48 MW),' the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

'The Indian side held that these projects are fully compliant with the provisions of the Treaty and provided technical data in support of its position,' it said.

The annual Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) meeting took place here after a gap of over two years. The last meeting had taken place in Lahore in August 2018.

The MEA said the next meeting will be held in Pakistan on mutually convenient dates.

The Indian delegation was led by P K Saxena, India's Indus Commissioner, and his team included officials from the Central Water Commission, the Central Electricity Authority and the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation.

The Pakistani delegation was led by its Indus Commissioner Syed Muhammad Meher Ali Shah. The delegation arrived here on Monday evening.

The MEA said the meeting was held in a 'cordial manner'.

'Both the commissioners reaffirmed their commitment to interact more frequently in an attempt to resolve the issues by bilateral discussions under the treaty,' the statement said.

The waters of the Indus river and its tributaries are crucial to India and Pakistan and serve as a lifeline for millions of people of the two nations.

This year's meeting is the first between the two commissioners after the August 2019 nullification of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting also assumes significance as this is the first important engagement between India and Pakistan after militaries of the two countries had announced last month that they would strictly observe a ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors.

In 2019, the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was also bifurcated into union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

India has since cleared several hydropower projects for the region.

Hydropower projects in Chilling (24 MW), Rongdo (12 MW) and Ratan Nag (10.5 MW) are in Leh; while Mangdum Sangra (19 MW), Kargil Hunderman (25 MW) and Tamasha (12 MW) are in Kargil.

Both Leh and Kargil fall in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

'The Pakistan side requested India for sharing of information on the design of other Indian hydropower projects being planned to be developed. Indian side assured that the information will be supplied as and when required to be supplied under the provisions of the Treaty,' the statement said.

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) warrants the two commissioners to meet at least once a year, alternately in India and Pakistan.

Last year's meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi in March was cancelled, a first since the treaty came into being, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

In July 2020, India had proposed to Pakistan that the meeting for discussing pending issues pertaining to the Indus Waters Treaty be held virtually in view of the coronavirus pandemic, but Pakistan insisted on holding talks at the Attari border checkpost.

However, India said it was not conducive to hold the meeting at Attari due to the pandemic. With the improvement in the pandemic situation, the meeting was held following all COVID-19-related protocols.

Under the Indus Waters Treaty signed between India and Pakistan in 1960, all the waters of the eastern rivers -- Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi -- amounting to around 33 million acre feet (MAF) annually is allocated to India for unrestricted use. The waters of western rivers -- Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab -- amounting to around 135 MAF annually has been assigned largely to Pakistan.

According to the treaty, India has been given the right to generate hydroelectricity through run-of-the-river projects on the western rivers subject to specific criteria for design and operation. The treaty also gives right to Pakistan to raise objections to designs of Indian hydroelectric projects on the western rivers. PTI PR IJT

Latest stories

  • Serbian Model Offered 50K Pounds to Lure Novak Djokovic in Sex Extortion Tape

    The Serbian tennis player has time and time again shut down rumours of their marriage falling apart and has slammed all allegations.

  • COVID Variants of Concern, Novel Variant Found in India: Govt

    India has been witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases of lately.

  • SC Asks Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Param Bir Singh to Approach Bombay HC | All You Need to Know

    In his petition, Param Bir Singh called for an 'unbiased, uninfluenced, impartial and fair investigation' in the various 'corrupt malpractices of Anil Deshmukh'.

  • Sena’s Sawant Threatened Me in Parliament: Maha MP Navneet Rana

    Sawant has challenged Rana’s allegations, calling them baseless

  • Elon Musk Says You Can Buy a Tesla With Bitcoin, Twitter Wants to Know About Dogecoin

    Elon Musk on Twitter announced that you can now buy a Tesla car for bitcoin. It's temporarily limited to the USA at the moment but will be available to other countries later this year.

  • Rohit Sharma's Reaction to Rishabh Pant 'Teasing' Hitman During Covid-19 Test Has Fans in Splits

    Rishabh Pant, who was replaced by KL Rahul in the first ODI against England on Tuesday, shared a video of Rohit Sharma getting tested for Covid-19 on Instagram.

  • West Bengal Elections 2021: BJP Gives Ticket to Matua Leader Subrata Thakur

    West Bengal Election 2021: Shantanu Tagore’s absence makes BJP give the ticket to Barma’s grandson Subrata Thakur

  • NYAY will be 'tested' in Kerala if Cong-led UDF is voted to power: Rahul

    <p>Kottayam, Mar 23 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been pushing for Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) -- a proposed minimum income guarantee scheme, on Tuesday promised people in poll bound Kerala that the scheme will be tested in the southern state if the party-led UDF is voted to power.</p>

  • Kavya Chopra Becomes First Female to Get 300/300 in JEE Main

    Kavya Chopra is the first-ever female to have scored full 300 out of 300 in JEE Main - engineering entrance exam.

  • Electric Vehicles are the Future. So What's Stopping People from Ditching Their Gas Cars?

    While electric vehicles are the subject of much interest and curiosity, they haven't completely won over the public, according to research from Continental.

  • Brothers United! Pandyas Face Currans in Pune ODI

    There were 2 sets of brothers playing for India and England in the Pune ODI.

  • COVID-19 situation in 19 Bengal districts 'grim': Survey

    <p>Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) The COVID-19 situation in 19 districts of West Bengal is quite grim with a steady rise in infections in these places, according to an internal survey conducted by the state's health department.</p>

  • Peace With India Doesn’t Suit Pak Army. Why Does Imran Want Truce?

    One recent development in the testy Indo-Pak realm has been the unusual nudge to ‘bury the past and move forward’.

  • US Senator demands 2022 Winter Olympics to be moved from China to another country

    Washington DC [US], March 24 (ANI): US Senator Rick Scott sent a letter to sponsors of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) demanding that the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to be moved from Beijing to another country, citing human rights abuses in China.

  • Delhi reportedly halts AstraZeneca Covid vaccine exports as cases soar

    Temporary hold put on exports of vaccines by Serum Institute of India to meet demand at homeCoronavirus – latest updatesSee all our coronavirus coverage A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered in Bhopal, India. In recent days, the country has stepped up its coronavirus vaccine programme. Photograph: Sanjeev Gupta/EPA Delhi has reportedly put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to meet demand at home as infections surge. The move, first reported by Reuters, will affect supplies to the Gavi/WHO-backed Covax vaccine-sharing facility through which more than 180 countries are expected to get doses, one of the sources said. The UK has received only half of the 10m doses it ordered from the SII, leading to warnings that its vaccination programme may have to slow. The UK is also facing threats of tighter export controls from the EU on doses produced there. The reported Indian decision is the latest twist in the increasingly tangled and sometimes murky story of the SII’s involvement in the manufacture of the AstraZeneca vaccine. There has been a lack of transparency over issues with the institute’s priorities for supply, as well as issues with production, which have emerged in leaks, anonymous briefings and sometimes contradictory statements. There appear to have been no vaccine exports from India since last Thursday, according to the foreign ministry’s website, as the country expands its own immunisation effort. “Everything else has taken a backseat, for the time being at least,” one of the sources told Reuters. “No exports, nothing till the time the India situation stabilises. The government won’t take such a big chance at the moment when so many need to be vaccinated in India.” India coronavirus cases Both sources had direct knowledge of the matter but declined to be named as the discussions are not public. India’s foreign ministry and SII, the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.. India has detected a “double mutant variant” of the coronavirus in 206 samples in the worst-hit western state of Maharashtra, a senior government official said on Wednesday. The variant was also detected in nine samples in the capital, Delhi, the director of the National Centre for Disease Control, Sujeet Kumar Singh, told a news conference. In recent days, India has been moving to step up its so far sluggish coronavirus vaccine programme. This week SII told Brazil, Morocco and Saudi Arabia that further supplies of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine would be delayed, according to the Times of India, citing a letter from the institute’s president. Adar Poonawalla, the company’s 40-year-old chief executive, is said to have written to Brazil to say that “regrettably” a January fire at one of its manufacturing facilities had “caused obstacles” and the institute would not be able to fulfil its commitments. Similar communications were sent to Morocco and Saudi Arabia. Last month Poonawalla tweeted that the institute “has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best.” Initially, Poonawalla had boasted of producing 1.5bn doses by the end of the year, predicting that his company could initially produce between 40-50% of the world’s supply. The SII has partnerships with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and the Gavi vaccine alliance to make up to 1bn doses for poorer countries. However, Covax has so far received 17.7m AstraZeneca doses from SII, of the 60.5m doses India has shipped in total. Boris Johnson sent his close ally Sir Eddie Lister to India as part of the UK government’s efforts to secure millions of doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. India’s programme of “vaccine maitri” (vaccine friendship), in which it has sold or given away more coronavirus vaccines than it has administered at home, has been praised by some locally as a diplomatic success. However, with the country reporting the most number of coronavirus infections after the US and Brazil, the government has also been criticised for exporting precious supplies. India is in the midst of a second surge in cases, taking its total to about 11.6 million.

  • Orleans Masters: Kidambi Srikanth to face Ajay Jayaram in Second Round

    The Orleans Masters provides crucial ranking points that will be part of the qualification cycle for this year's Tokyo Olympics.

  • West Bengal Assembly election 2021, Dipshita Dhar profile: Student leader to face TMC’s Rana Chatterjee

    The JNU research scholar and SFI national joint secretary has been a vocal critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act

  • Blinken says China threatens NATO security, calls for joint approach to counter Beijing

    Brussels [Belgium], March 24 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a strong rebuke to China for its sweeping use of coercive measures and called on NATO allies to work with America to mount a pushback on Beijing.

  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra confirmed to launch in China on 29 March: All we know

    The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra are expected to feature 65 W fast charging.

  • Australian PM 'shocked' by lewd acts in parliament, wants more women in politics after new scandal

    Scott Morrison said a lawmaker's staffer at the centre of the latest allegations of sexual misconduct was sacked over 'disgusting and sickening' behaviour