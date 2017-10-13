Designer Ashish N Soni showcases 'All Black Everything' collection at AIFW Spring Summer 2018

To mark his 25th year in the world of fashion, ace designer Ashish N Soni presented 'All Black Everything' collection on day two of the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2018. The collection included classic tuxedos alongside embellished jackets, draped kurtas with knee length asymmetrically cut short trousers for men. The women's wear had black jumpsuits, tuxedo dresses and pant suits. The collection also featured several evening capes and coats. His collection celebrated black colour in all its guises. He highlighted the simplicity of black colour by using over 30 different textured black fabrics. The 30th edition of the Amazon India Fashion Week in association with Nexa Spring-Summer 2018 will see almost 100 designers presenting their ingenious creations on the runway. The five-day event will conclude on October 15.