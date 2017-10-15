Designer Anju Modi showcases 'Swadeshi' collection on day 4 of Amazon India Fashion Week

Ace designer Anju Modi presented her 'Swadeshi' collection on day 4 of the ongoing Amazon India Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018. Inspired by swadeshi movement, Modi's collection was a tribute to the patriotic flavor of Indian clothing. The key elements of striped and checkered patterns with slubed yarns, aged and faded feel, and gauzy texture made it a perfect closing show. The fourth day of fashion extravaganza saw standout shows by designer labels Shivan and Narresh and Dhruv Kapoor. The 5-day fashion gala will conclude on October 15.