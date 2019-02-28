'Desh ka veer Jawan seema par or seema ke paar bhi apna Parakram dikha raha hai': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that an Indian soldier is fighting on and across the border to ensure country's safety, and citizens are wholeheartedly supporting the security forces. "Is samay desh ki bhavnayein ek alag star par hain. Desh ka vir jawan seema par aur seema ke paar bhi apna parakram dikha raha hai. Pura desh ek hai, aur hamare jawano ke saath khada hai. Duniya hamare collective will ko dekh rhi hai," PM Modi said in New Delhi, where he addressed Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) workers via video conferencing. These were PM Modi's first remark since Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan after an aerial engagement, which resulted in India losing its MiG 21 aircraft but not before shooting down enemy's F-16 plane.