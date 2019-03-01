We deserve to be the face of our songs: Arjun Kanungo

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Arjun Kanungo says singers and artistes deserve screen space and should be the face of their own songs.

Kanungo has featured in his own music videos like "Baaki baatein peene baad", "Gallan tipsiyaan" and "Aaya na tu".

Talking about singers featuring in their own songs, Kanungo told IANS: "We as singers and artistes are trying to realise that we deserve screen time as well. We deserve to be the face of our songs as well."

The 28-year-old said "playback singing situation as been very popular in India for a very long time but the singers have always been the one who get popularity later".

"If you notice abroad the singers sometimes are more popular than Hollywood actors... We see the potential of that as singers and we feel like its fair to ask for screen time because we are singing the song then why not? It is definitely more beneficial playback," he said.

The "Khoon choos le" singer said "one non-film song which is hit is way more beneficial to an artiste than 10 playback songs."

--IANS

