Deserted Museums, Jobless Artisans: How Covid-19 Has Impacted India's Art Landscape

In the last two months, no Indian museums have had any visitors.

Their long corridors, whose white walls are adorned with carefully curated art at normal times, have been sitting forlornly in the dark. Galleries have not heard chatter in their exhibition halls, or the sound of click-clacking heels on their marble floors. No performer-- theatre artist, musician, singer or dancer -- has stood below the floodlight of the stage, and the empty seats in these auditoria have been gathering dust.

Artisans, many of whom are currently without jobs, and have had very limited ways to sustain themselves during the last two months of national lockdown, imposed by the government to curb coronavirus are praying for things to ‘get back to normal’. Instead of yarn, they are spinning hope in their looms, at their rural workshops through these dark times.

It is perhaps needless to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the art ecosystem forever. It has not only altered the business of art -- the way auctions are held, art is exhibited, history is preserved and displayed --- but also brought a paradigm shift in the way people perceive art, the way they experience it. That is what adverse time does to art -- it changes art, compels art to interact with it, document it, and evolve through it.

Art Imitates Life

“Art responds to adversity in a multitude of ways. If we look at history, during the famous Bengal famine in the 1940s, artists like Zainul Abedin and Chittaprosad made sketches of the plight and human tragedy that was unfolding. Such macabre depictions did help in bringing the much-needed attention to the catastrophe.” points out Swarup Dutta, a Kolkata-based artist, scenographer, photographer as well as a designer.

“I feel this pandemic will be no different. Artists are responding to the pandemic and are bringing various insights, almost creating a visual map of the pandemic. These arts will remain as vital documentations of the dark times we are living in, bringing in reflections of us as a society. The choices we made, our collective failures, the politics and its impact on people, increased surveillance and its impact on individual freedom, class disparity, collective fear and paranoia, mental health issues, empathy and the lack of it -- all of it will be expressed through art.” he adds.

Tasneem Mehta, Honorary Director & Managing Trustee of the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, claims that the defining quality of the art that is being produced during the pandemic won’t just be ‘pandemic themes’, because that would be ‘too simplistic’. It would rather be how artists respond to this pandemic, their deeply personal experiences during this catastrophe.

“Certainly, the trauma will evoke a response and different artists will represent their thoughts in their own inimitable way. That’s what makes art so special. And others may absorb it and it may emerge in their work years later. Each artist responds differently,” says Mehta.

“Artists see what others don’t and they make the mundane meaningful. We already have many eminent Indian contemporary artists addressing various issues. Some of the contemporary artists are already producing art and social commentary on the pandemic through social media,” she adds.

Going Digital: Insta auctions, virtual tours

Since the arrival of COVID-19, there has been a worldwide restriction on the mass movement, which has definitely affected the way people view art.

“In India, the lockdown has propelled institutions to engage in online creative interactions. A few art galleries already enjoy a good online engagement but this crisis has given us a push to rethink our engagement with the audiences and in what ways we can support the community in these times,” explains Mehta.

“I think that the physical experience of seeing art will never be completely replaced, even so, the virtual engagement with art can now be focused, without distractions of the social milieu and the rush of daily life and travel,” she adds.

Many museums have already opened virtual tours, galleries have focused on doing e-exhibitions, claimed. Jalpa H Vithalani, curator and owner of Mumbai based art gallery, Cosmic Heart Gallery.

“As far as museums are concerned, Danforth Art Museum in Framingham in Massachusetts has gone online during the pandemic and is even hosting art classes on Zoom. Even world-famous museums are opening with online exhibitions which include Louvre Museum in Paris, Singapore Art Museum, Tate Modern (London), Scuderie Del Qurinale in Italy, The Museum of Fine Arts (with conversations, music, art) in Boston, and of course, The Frick Collection in New York,” says Vithalani.

