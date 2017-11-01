Deschamps given extension as France's football head coach

Paris, Nov 1 (IANS) The French Football Federation (FFF) and Didier Deschamps have agreed on a two-year contract extension, enabling the latter to remain head coach of the French national football team until 2020.

Noel Le Graet, President of FFF, announced the decision on Tuesday that keeps Deschamps at his position until the end of the 2020 European Championship, reports Xinhua news agency.

Deschamps took over from Laurent Blanc after the 2012 Euro, guiding Les Bleus to the 2014 World Cup quarter-finals, where they lost to the eventual champions Germany.

Two years later, France made it to the final at the 2016 European Championship on their homeland, before losing to Portugal 0-1 in the final.

According to FFF, Deschamps has recorded 43 wins, 12 draws and 14 defeats as the national team's head coach since 2012.

With seven wins, two draws and one loss in qualifiers, France secured an automatic berth in the 2018 World Cup finals as top finisher in Group A.

Deschamps played 103 matches for France as a player, winning the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championship in 2000.

The draw for the 2018 World Cup finals will take place on December 1 in Moscow.

