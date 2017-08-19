Derek Jeter, Hannah Davis welcome their first baby

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 19 (ANI): American baseball player Derek Jeter with super-model wife Hannah Davis welcomed their first child, Bella Raine.

The retired New York Yankees player, 42, and Davis, 27, announced in February that they were expecting a baby girl.

"Congratulations Derek and @hannahbjeter on the birth of your baby girl, Bella Raine Jeter, born Thursday, Aug. 17," The Players' Tribune website, which Jeter founded, announced Friday on Twitter.

The Yankees congratulated their former shortstop, a five-time World Series champion, with a tweet.

"Congrats to Derek & Hannah Jeter on the birth of their daughter, Bella Raine Jeter," the team posted. "We can't wait to meet her!"

Jeter, 43, is heading into new territory professionally as well as personally.

Meanwhile, the couple started dating in 2012 and tied the knot on a golf course at Meadowood Napa Valley Resort in St. Helena, California, in July 2016. (ANI)