Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia raises Covid vaccine alarm, claims vaccine shortage in Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia raises the Covid vaccine alarm, says there is a shortage of vaccines in the national capital. In fact, he also said that there is no vaccine supply in Delhi. while addressing the media he says the supply of Covaxin from the Government of India is very less. So those who had taken the first dose now, those people should first take the second dose. Only then will the rest of the people be able to apply the first dose, the supply of Vaccines is almost over in Delhi. There is hardly one or half day's vaccine left, most of the vaccination centers in the capital will not have the vaccine after tomorrow. Watch the video to know more!