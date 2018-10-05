Depreciation of Rupee against US Dollar is moderate in comparison to other EMEs: RBI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel on Friday commented on depreciation of Rupee and said that it has been comparatively moderate in comparison to currencies of other Emerging Markets Economies (EMEs). "Depreciation of Rupee against US Dollar has been comparatively moderate in comparison to currencies of other Emerging Markets Economies (EMEs). The RBI response to these unsettled conditions has been to ensure that the foreign exchange market remains liquid with no under volatility."