Depp once hooked up with woman in car trunk

Los Angeles, May 19 (IANS) Actor Johnny Depp says he once hooked up with a woman in the "enclosed trunk of a car".

He talked about it during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres" show, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Asked about the strangest place he has ever hooked up with a woman, Deep said: "Wow. A car trunk. The trunk of a car. Enclosed."

The show host Ellen DeGeneres was skeptical about his reply.

She said: "You're not being honest. I would ask you more but you won't answer them honestly. You're no good at this game."

Depp will be back as Captain Jack Sparrow for the fifth time with "Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar's Revenge", slated to release in India on May 26.

The actor also sparked rumours of the sixth installment of "Pirates Of The Carribean" franchise in the pipeline.

Asked about the possibility of more films, Depp joked: "Are we doing this until I'm 150? I'll be doing it at your local fast food restaurant, just outside."

--IANS

