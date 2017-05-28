Depp lives on an entirely other planet: Armie Hammer

Los Angeles, May 28 (IANS) Actor Armie Hammer says his colleague Johnny Depp has an extravagant lifestyle, adding that he lives on "an entirely other planet".

Hammer, who starred alongside Depp in 2013's "The Lone Ranger", talked about Depp's lifestyle during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

When an audience member asked him about his co-star's outlandish spending, Hammer said: "So here's the deal: Yes, the guy lives an extravagant lifestyle. There's no way around it.

"But he also lives on like an entirely other planet, something I have no idea about. Nobody here has any idea the planet this guy lives on."

The actor said that whenever they were out together in public it would "turn into a riot" with people trying to pull out locks of his hair.

"It was just a crazy world so when you go to a restaurant, they have to close down part of the restaurant. It sounds extravagant but it's also... super intense," Hammer added.

On work front, Depp is seen in the fifth instalment of the popular "Pirates Of The Caribbean" franchise.

The title of the fifth instalment of the "Pirates Of The Carribean" franchise is known as "Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar's Revenge" in India, Asia, Russia and Europe, and "Pirates Of The Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" in the US.

Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films released it in India on Friday.

--IANS

sug/ks/