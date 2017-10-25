Deportivo sack coach Mel

Madrid, Oct 25 (IANS) Spanish Primera Liga football club Deportivo la Coruna announced the sacking of coach Pepe Mel in the wake of Monday's home defeat to recently promoted Girona.

Mel looked to have saved his job in recent weeks after his side defeated Getafe 2-1 and drew 0-0 away to Eibar, but has now become the fourth coach to be sacked in the first nine weeks of the Spanish season on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Luis Zubeldia (Eibar), Fran Escriba (Villarreal) and Manolo Marquez (Las Palmas) are the other coaches to have lost their posts in the campaign.

Mel had been in his post for less than a season after replacing Gaizka Garitano midway through the 2016-17 campaign and the club confirms his post will be taken by B-team boss Cristobal Parallo until the end of the season.

--IANS

sam/