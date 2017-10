Eibar (Spain), Oct 15 (IANS) Deportivo de La Coruña got one point after a goalless away draw against in the eighth round of La Liga Eibar on Sunday.

Both teams failed to open the scoring throughout the 90-minute match held at Ipurua Municipal Stadium, reports Efe.

After the home draw, Eibar is in the 16th position of La Liga table with seven points, one point behind Deportivo.

Barcelona leads La Liga with 22 points, five points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid.

--IANS

gau/dg