Deportivo de La Coruña defeats Getafe 2-1 in La Liga

A Coruña (Spain), Sep 30 (IANS) Spanish football club Deportivo de La Coruña came from behind to stun Getafe 2-1 on Saturday in the seventh round of the La Liga.

After a scoreless first half, Amath N'Diaye opened the scoring for Getafe in the 54th minute, reports Efe news agency.

Lucas Perez Martinez netted the equalizer for Deportivo 12 minutes later, while Florin Andone scored a late winner just three minutes before the end of the game.

After this home win, Deportivo de La Coruña provisionally holds the 15th position with seven points after making its second victory this season.

Getafe, which suffered the third defeat this season, is in the 11th place with eight points.

Barcelona, which will host Las Palmas on Sunday, leads La Liga standings with 18 points after its 100 percent start this season.

Atletico Madrid, which is set to be hosted by Leganes later on Saturday, is in the second position, four points behind Barça.

