Deployment of Neutral Forces at Assam-Mizoram Border, Continue Peace Talks: MHA Meet Highlights

The situation at the Assam and Mizoram border is peaceful and forces are being withdrawn from the disputed site, the state Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo said on Wednesday after top state officials and the police heads attended a meeting called by the Union Home Ministry to resolve the border dispute that had left five policemen and a civilian dead recently.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired the meeting which was attended by Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and their respective Mizoram counterparts Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and SBK Singh

“The situation is peaceful. We all will try to maintain peace. There is no point in indulging in violence,” Mizoram chief secretary Chuaungo told News18, adding forces are being withdrawn from the disputed area.

However, Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah said paramilitary forces will take over Veringte border. “The process of withdrawal of state police forces is being worked out,” he said.

Official said both the states will be looking for an amicable solution and have been asked to continue the discussions. Both the state governments agree to deploy neutral forces: CAPF or paramilitary forces to be deployed at the boundary area of National Highway 306, according to reports.

The Director General of CRPF also attended the meeting as the personnel of the paramilitary force have been deployed in the Assam-Mizoram border areas where tension is high.

ive Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and over 50 others including a superintendent of police were injured when the Mizoram Police opened fire on a team of the Assam officials Monday. Assam’s Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km long border with three Mizoram districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

After counter allegations of encroachment of territory over the past few weeks and skirmishes that escalated tensions between the two states, violent clashes were reported along the inter-state border that ended in the death of five Assam Police men and a civilian.

The incidents came two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held talks with the chief ministers of eight northeastern states and underscored the need to resolve lingering border disputes.

