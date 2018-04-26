Deployment of aircraft has increased in Tibetan Autonomous Region: BS Dhanoa

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of Air Staff on Thursday was addressing a programme, 'The Role of Indian Air Force in the Changing Security Environment', where he said that there has been increased deployment of aircrafts in Tibetan Autonomous Region. Stating that there are two nuclear armed nations in India's neighborhood, he said, "For the past few years there has been significant increase in deployment of aircraft and aircrew in Tibetan Autonomous Region (TAR) from other military regions." He added, "The deployment of Sukhoi 27 and J 10 fleets for continuous operations during winter months affords them credible year round capabilities."