Deploy Army in Ayodhya, If Required: Akhilesh Yadav

“If required, the Army should be deployed in Ayodhya,” former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav noted, ahead of a Dharam Sabha to be held in support for the speedy construction of a Ram temple in the temple-town on Sunday, 25 November.

Thousands of people have started gathering in the town ahead of the mega event, organised by the Vishva Hindu Parishad. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, too, has also arrived in Ayodhya, to preside over a separate program.

Speaking to media-persons on Friday, Yadav said:

The Supreme Court should take notice of the situation in Uttar Pradesh. It should seriously consider the matter and bring in the Army, if required... as the BJP and its allies can go to any extent.

Dismissing Yadav’s claim, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the former CM’s remarks simply showed his frustration as it was a Dharam Sabha – an event for which the army wasn’t needed.

When asked that a significant section of the Muslim community was feeling apprehensive about the event, Maurya sought to allay fears, adding that :

"No one needs to fear (anything) as there is peace in Uttar Pradesh. The government has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that no untoward incident takes place," he told PTI.

Referring to the firing on unarmed karsewaks in 1990, Maurya said, "If Akhilesh Yadav is thinking that a 1990-like situation will prevail, then this will not happen under the government headed by Yogi Adityanath. We will provide adequate security to all and take all necessary action."

"“This is a Dharam Sabha, and there is no need to deploy the Army, and Akhilesh Yadav must understand this” the said." - UP deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad maurya

On the eve of the VHP's Dharam Sabha, the temple-town was virtually turned into a fortress, with multiple layers of security and deployment of drones.

An UP Police spokesperson said one additional DGP, one Deputy Inspector General (DIG), three Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), 10 additional SPs, 21 deputy SPs, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of PAC, five companies of RAF, ATS commandos and drones have been deployed in Ayodhya.

The Dharam Sabha is being touted as one of the largest congregations of Ram devotees after December 6, 1992, when the Babri Masjid was demolished.

But some Muslim leaders view it as a move to polarise the voters ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Some members of the community had recently said they felt insecure, as they remembered the attacks on Muslims in 1992 after the demolition on Babri Masjid.

Mohammad Umar, a plaintiff in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, said, "Ayodhya is our birthplace, we have been here from many generations, but we still remember how the VHP and Shiv Sena activists attacked Muslims after the demolition of the mosque on December 6."

Another plaintiff, Haji Mahboob, had said, "It is a fact that the Muslim population has been gripped by fear, over a possible attack by activists. They are feeling quite insecure." Ayodhya Municipal Corporation Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said there was not fear or apprehension among the Muslims.

"Some with vested interests, who fear their plans may fail to reap political dividends, have started spreading rumours," he said.

The mayor said the environment in Ayodhya was peaceful and harmonious and the people were going about their daily routine.

"Dharam Sabha and Dhara Sansad had been held here earlier as well. There are a handful of self-proclaimed leaders, who were trying to take this as an opportunity to realise their political interests but, their plans did not materialise," he said.

Elaborating on the security arrangements, Upadhyay said adequate arrangements were made by the police and district administration.

"“As many as 13 parking slots were provided for the event. Shiv Sena leaders took part in aarti and met seers in the temple town. No permission was given to them by the government to hold a rally." - Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay

The co-convenor (organisation) of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, which is the affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), dismissed reports of fear among the Muslims as false.

"A large number of Muslims have pledged to construct a Ram temple in Ayodhya. As many as 500 programmes will be held across the country from November 20 to December 2 to spread this message," the co-convenor Moraridas said.

