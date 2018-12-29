Dense fog hampers train services at New Delhi Railway Station

Cold waves continued to grip North India due to fall in temperature on Saturday morning. In Delhi people witnessed a thick blanket of fog. Several flights got delayed due to poor visibility in the national capital. People were also seen lighting bonfire to battle the cold weather. Trains were cancelled and some of them were diverted due to dense layer of fog in the city. Passengers were seen facing various problems at the New Delhi Railway Station. In order to get relief from chilly weather some people have moved towards the night shelter home at Ram Leela ground.