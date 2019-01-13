Dense fog hampers train operations in the national capital

Cold waves continued to grip North India due to fall in temperature on Sunday morning. Nine trains to Delhi are running late due to fog and low visibility in the national capital. People were also seen lighting bonfire to battle the cold weather. A thick blanket of fog was also witnessed at different areas in the city. Passengers were also facing several problems at the railway station in Delhi. In order to get relief from chilly weather some people have moved towards the night shelter home at All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) area.