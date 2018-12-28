Dense fog hampers flight operations at Delhi Airport

Cold waves continued to grip North India due to fall in temperature on Friday morning. In Delhi and Kanpur city people witnessed a dense layer of fog. Several flights got delayed due to poor visibility in the national capital. People were also seen lighting bonfire to battle the cold weather. A thick blanket of fog was also witnessed at different areas in the two cities. Passengers were also facing several problems at the railway station in Delhi. In order to get relief from chilly weather some people have moved towards the night shelter home at Ram Leela ground.