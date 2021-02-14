Dense Fog grips Delhi

Singhu Border, New Delhi, Feb 14 (ANI): A thick blanket of fog continued to engulf isolated areas of the national capital leading to poor visibility in several areas on the morning of February 14. Singhu border was covered with thick layer of fog. Similar situation was observed in Punjabi Bagh area. Normal lives hit out of gear due to intense cold waves. Parts of northern India are reeling under severe cold, making daily lives difficult for citizens. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded around 10.86°C today.