Dense fog envelopes northern India, cold wave tightens grip over Delhi-NCR

Cold waves continued to grip North India due to fall in temperature on Tuesday morning. In Delhi, Kanpur and Amritsar city people witnessed a dense layer of fog. Several flights got delayed due to poor invisibility in the national capital. People were also seen lighting bonfire to battle the cold weather. A thick blanket of fog was also witnessed at different areas in all three cities. The snowfall in the hilly areas has also increased the icy winds in parts of North India.